Heavy cows dominate Blackall yarding

Blackall agents yarded 2056 head at the weekly prime and store sale on Thursday.
There was a strong yarding of good quality heavy cows.
Cattle were sourced both locally from Blackall, Aramac, Barcaldine and Pentland areas as well as further west from Boulia and Mount Isa.
JR Fitzpatrick and HL Jenkins, Ravensbath, Aramac, sold Droughtmaster cross heifers for 250c at 469kg to return $1173/hd.
Dylingo Pastoral Co, Ulcanbah, Buchanan, sold Shorthorn cross bulls for 230c at 645kg to return $1484/hd.
PDBR Pastoral Holdings, Malbonvale, Mount Isa, sold Brahman cross bulls for 225c at 517kg to return $1163/hd. Its Droughtmaster cross steers sold for 265c at 410kg to return $1087/hd.
RJ and RJ Macmillan, Riverview Dairy, Mount Isa, sold Droughtmaster cross bullocks for 260c at 613kg to return $1593/hd. Their Charbray cross steers sold for 300.2c at 333kg to return $1001/hd.
Ben C Child, Airport Paddock, Barcaldine, sold Shorthorn cross cows for 200c at 579kg to return $1158/hd.
BF Birchley and RC Birchley, Gartmore, Tambo, sold Braford bullocks for 270.2c at 690kg to return $1865/hd.
VG and JM Richardson, Moondilla, Quilpie, sold Droughtmaster cross bullocks for 274.2c at 649kg to return $1780/hd.
Adams and Son, Darracourt, Blackall, sold Simmental/Santa cross cow for 232.2c at 754kg to return $1750/hd.
Wololla Partnership, Wololla, Jericho, sold Brahman cross cows for 230.2c at 611kg to return $1408/hd.
Edley and Jill Fitzgerald, Carella, Jundah, sold Santa cows for 230.2c at 595kg to return $1370/hd.
T and J Terry, Hartree, Longreach, sold a run of Angus cross cows to a top of 230c weighing 677 kg to return $1559/hd.
Mt Playfair Cattle Company, Mt Playfair, Tambo, sold Droughtmaster cross bullocks to a top of 286c weighing 581 kg to return $1663/hd.
W and P Cullen, Ronlow Park, Pentland, sold Droughtmaster cross cows for 215c weighing 504 kg for a return of $1084/hd.
RM Rowlands, Hamlet Downs, Barcaldine, sold Droughtmaster cross cows for 215c weighing 625 kg for a return of $1343/hd.
Murray Family Trust, Uanda, Prairie, sold Angus cross steer for 300c weighing 304 kg for a return of $912/hd.
Elrose Family Trust, Elrose, Boulia, sold Charolais cross heifers for 302c weighing 398kgs for a return of $1205/hd. They had also sold Charbray cross cows for 220c weighing 622 kg for a return of $136/hd.
Devenish Grazing, Devenish, Blackall, sold Droughtmaster steers for 284.2c weighing 727 kg for a return of $2067/hd. They had also sold a Droughtmaster cross bull for 240.2c weighing 985 kg for a return of $2365/hd.
BLJ Grazing, Dingo, sold Droughtmaster cross heifers for 266.2c weighing 522 kg for a return of $1390/hd.
BJC Contracting, Ronlow Park, Pentland, sold Droughtmaster cross cows for 212.2c weighing 463 kg for a return of $982/hd.
BA and KG Hayman, Tiree, Blackall, sold Santa Gertrudis cross heifers for 270c weighing 612 kg for a return of $1653/hd.
AM and JL Hollingsworth, Ulcanbah, Pentland, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers for 280c weighing 677 kg for a return of $1898/hd.
9BA Pastoral, The Patrick, Barcaldine, sold Charolais cross steers for 340.2c weighing 344 kg for a return of $1171/hd.
Parker Grazing, Clare, Jericho, sold Brahman bulls for 230c at 1020 kg to return $2346/hd.
RE and E Matthews, Allaru, Richmond, sold Brahman steers for 278c at 305 kg to return $848/hd. They also sold Brahman heifers for 238c at 299kg to return $712/hd.
