Champion parader makes a return to the show ring

A well-known name in the show world made a long awaited return to the ring at Beef 2024.
Prue Bygrave (nee Jensen) was one the judges tasked with selecting the winners of the junior paraders competition at Beef 2024.
Now based at Monto, Ms Bygrave has been largely absent from the show ring after she won the state final for junior paraders in 2011 and then reserve champion at the national level the following year.
"I had to look it up because it has been a while," she said.
Ms Bygrave became the person to beat on the show circuit at the time but has since been focusing on her own cattle operation with her husband Cameron and their family.
She was worried she would "feel like a fish out of a water" when judging the 17 years age group of paraders at Beef but said not much had changed.
"In some ways, as much as time has changed, the points that you are looking for still stay the same," she said.
"The calibre of the kids is outstanding really."
It may not be that long until Ms Bygrave is back in the ring, if she has her way.
"I was saying to [Cameron] on the way home, there is too much to benefit from showing," she said.
"As a young person in it, what it teaches you by putting animals needs before your own, getting up for the late nights and early mornings, there is too much to benefit...you learn that bit of maturity."
