Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Blair Plains snapped up by new owners amid 'volatile, difficult' market

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
May 18 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
As part of succession planning, Blair Plains has passed from Travis Parry to a family of local Wagyu producers. Picture: Steph Allen
As part of succession planning, Blair Plains has passed from Travis Parry to a family of local Wagyu producers. Picture: Steph Allen

The keys to Blair Plains have changed hands to new owners in a "life-changing" and "life-altering" step in Travis Parry's cattle grazing career.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steph Allen

Steph Allen

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.