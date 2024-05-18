Callide Valley remembers prominent grower and industry champ Doug Howard

The Howard family beam with pride as they recount their loved one's life, a man who devoted his life to the betterment of the agriculture community.
Prominent Banana Shire grower Doug Howard has been recognised for his tireless work in the grains industry across central Queensland with a memorial trophy named in his honour.
The trophy was presented to the grand champion of the Callide Valley Field Crop competition, Wilco Farming, on Friday (May 17) by Doug's widow Lexi Howard.
"He had a great work ethic and he wanted to instil that into his family and children," Lexi said of her husband.
"I haven't a bad word to say about him at all. He was a gentleman, he was so fair with everything and he was a lovely father. We had a very good relationship, right until the day he passed, he was a lovely man."
Doug's family moved from Gilgandra in New South Wales to a property in Queensland called Bindaree located between Baralaba and Moura in the 1950s. He was 15-years-old at the time.
The property was located on the Dawson River and the family grew cotton to start with.
In 1959 Doug and Lexi married and started a life together in a small cottage at Bindaree, before taking over in 1962, growing wheat, sorghum and cotton to pay it off.
It was a mostly a dryland crop, with the exception of some irrigation from the river.
They also had cattle, starting with Herefords and later moving onto a Brahman cross herd.
The Howards had three children, Mark, Grahman and Maree, and grew their land holdings by purchasing more country and continuing to farm full-time.
Mark said of his father that for as long as he could remember, his dad was committed to building a better industry for fellow growers.
That passion really was really ignited when Doug decided to become a board director for the Queensland Grain Growers' Association, representing central Queensland growers for over 20 years.
"It took up a lot of his time because he went to meetings all over CQ and into the north as well," Lexi said.
Mark remembered his father's unwavering commitment during that time.
"What I can remember in the mid 80s is that dad would take off at five o'clock in the afternoon after work, drive to Emerald or Clermont or wherever the meeting was and then drive back the next morning to get me out of bed and start work again. He did that three days per week," Mark said.
"He was very determined to get the job done and helped focused others on getting the work done so you could achieve something in life.
"There was no pull up and have the day off. He would work all week and Saturday and then either play tennis or go and pull weeds on Sunday."
In January 1980, Doug was elected to the Central Queensland Grain Sorghum Marketing Board and continued in this role until his retirement in 1988.
"His favourite saying was 'remember it's growers money we're dealing with'," his friend and fellow CQ grower Gil Schmidt said of Doug.
Mr Schmidt said Doug was one of few that understood currency and commodity hedging.
Doug was also chairman for a review committee investigating the Compulsory Hail Scheme run by the State Wheat Board.
"Central Queensland growers believed they were subsidising southern growers in that they harvested before the onset of hailstorms," Mr Schmidt said.
"The review confirmed this, and the hail scheme was discontinued."
Doug was also involved in an important fuel buying scheme for growers, which Mr Schmidt said was the largest fuel scheme in the state and resulted in $1 million being rebated to members until it finished.
Research was another big passion for Doug.
He also involved in cereal and oilseed crop research with the Queensland Wheat Research Institute and helped run a number of trials for new crop varieties at Bindaree.
Doug was also key in securing funds from MLA and others to develop rust resistant varieties in oats.
"He was selfless, contributed enormously to industry and was a wonderful friend," Mr Schmidt said.
Almost four years ago, following a wonderful retirement full of travelling and learning about farming all over the world with his wife, Doug sadly passed away from a heart attack at age 85.
Mark and Lexi Howard were both very proud to have their loved one honoured with the memorial trophy.
"We are proud that other growers in the Banana region have recognised him as someone who contributed to the farming industry," Lexi said.
