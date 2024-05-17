Buyer confidence strong at Eidsvold annual weaner sale

Buyer confidence was strong with graziers from the Banana Shire and North Burnett region making their presence felt at the annual Tony Haupt Memorial weaner sale on May 16.
There were just over 1900 head yarded with a great many quality lines, according to Eidsvold Livestock and Property principal Rob Bygrave.
"We had 1150 weaner steers in the 200kg to 300kg weight range, which reached a top of $1081 per head with a very respectful average of $870 per beast," he said.
"The 470 heifers in the same weight range reached a top of $766 per head to average $600 per head.
Mr Bygrave said a lot of the heavier cattle were in the 350c/kg range.
He said judged classes included up to 38 per cent tropical breed content, 38pc to 51pc TBC, and 52pc to 100pc TBC, for steers and heifers.
Mr Bygrave said seven Santa-cross cows and calves and topped $1360 a pair, while 23 pregnancy tested in calf Santa and Santa-cross cows averaged at 299c/k.
"The best one made $1361," he said.
Mr Bygrave said bidding was swift as buyers knew what they wanted.
"All the big producers were there from around the Taroom, Wandoan and Theodore area," he said.
"Buyers were mostly restockers looking for beasts to put out into good scrub country and replace those they sold recently to feedlots."
Vendor Gary Walsh, who took out the winning pen of steers with less than 38pc tropical breed content, said he sold 34 Angus-cross Brangus weaners.
Mr Walsh said he ran around 200 breeders on 809 hectares between Eidsvold and Monto,
"Our 34 weaner steers sold across three pens at 292c/kg," he said.
"The weaner heifers sold at 366c/kg, a couple of years ago they would have got 800c/kg, we were a bit spoilt then.
"We still have some smaller weaners and heifers on the property we did not bring, which we hope to sell at a later date."
My Bygrave said buyers and vendors were unanimous in declaring the day a success.
"We had a cracking sale with magnificent lines of quality cattle presented within the local Eidsvold and surrounding districts," he said.
"There were people who had been coming to the sales for a long time tell us it was the best line of quality they had seen here.
"With the continuing good season we have had and the emphasis of improving the breeder herd, this was one of the best presented runs of weaners at the Eidsvold sale for many years."
Winning Pens - Steers
Steers less than 38pc tropical content
Winner - Gary Walsh, runner-up - C, M and R Murray
Steers 38pc - 51pc tropical breed content
Winner - C, M and R Murray, runner-up - C and L Harper
Steers 52pc - 100pc tropical breed content
Winner - G and M Wain, runner-up - Gary and Vanessa
Winning Pens - Heifers
Heifers less than 38pc tropical content
Winner - Steven Pointon
Heifers 38pc - 51pc tropical breed content
Winner - C, M and R Murray
Heifers 52pc to 100pc tropical breed content
Winner - HK Dwyer, runner-up - B and J Doyle
Overall champion pen of steers
Winner - G and M Wain
Overall champion pen of heifers
Winner - Steven Pointon
