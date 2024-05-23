Gympie agents' battle scars from a life in the sun

Gympie livestock agent Bill Nolan has had 100 skin cancers removed from his body and credits his GP for being the reason he is still here.
When Queensland Country Life visits Mr Nolan, who was busy in his role as president of the local golf club, there are two large scars peeking out from his shirt collar; the result of his latest surgery.
The 77-year-old has spent a lifetime in the sun; from auctioneering on catwalks to patrolling beaches as a teenage lifeguard.
"These were skin cancers that have just been removed...there are still stitches in them," he said, pointing to the fresh wounds.
"The doctor rang me two hours ago to say she didn't get it (skin cancer) all."
Doctors first discovered skin cancers on Mr Nolan in his early 40s.
Ten years ago he underwent 25 sessions of radiation treatment at Nambour Hospital for his most serious detections.
"The mole on my back wasn't much bigger than a matchstick head, but the doctor took a piece out that I would say was an inch and a half long and three parts of an inch deep and said she had removed less then a third of it," he said.
"The thing that was underneath it was bigger than a golf ball."
Without private health cover, Mr Nolan relies on regular GP checkups to monitor his skin and trusts them to find any problem areas without delay.
"When I walk in and see her (my GP) I feel like she is genuinely concerned for me," he said.
"I have a [specialist] appointment soon that I have been waiting five and a half months for."
While most of the procedures to remove his skin cancers had been relatively painless he still recalled the removal of a skin cancer from his nose, without anesthetic because of his age.
"The nurses said it would be the closest you will come to childbirth pain," he said.
"I had five nurses, one on each arm and leg and another holding my body."
