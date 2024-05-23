Queensland Country Life
Gympie agents' battle scars from a life in the sun

Kelly Mason
By Kelly Mason
May 23 2024 - 12:00pm
Sullivan Livestock & Rural Services agent Bill Nolan. Picture: Kelly Mason
Gympie livestock agent Bill Nolan has had 100 skin cancers removed from his body and credits his GP for being the reason he is still here.

Journalist

Brisbane-based journalist covering stories from rural and regional Queensland. kelly.mason@queenslandcountrylife.com.au

