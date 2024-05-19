Gardening guru: Winter a good time for tomatoes

Tomatoes come in various varieties. If you live in a warmer climate and plan to plant now, consider cultivating larger fruiting types. Non-cherry tomato varieties are prone to fruit fly, so opting for cultivars like oxheart, roma, or grosse lisse during the cooler months could be advantageous. Conversely, for a safe and easy growing experience, red or yellow pear cherry tomatoes are an excellent choice. These varieties not only yield abundantly but are also heirloom cultivars, allowing you to save seeds for future planting.