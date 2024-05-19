Gardening guru: Winter a good time for tomatoes

Did you know that in a warm, frost-free climate, you can cultivate tomatoes nearly all year round? Traditionally, gardeners associate tomato planting with summer vegetables like corn and pumpkins, a trend largely influenced by the globalisation of European horticulture.
Surprisingly, tomatoes thrive in mild weather conditions preferring a top daytime temperature of 24 °C and a nighttime temperature of 18 °C. While they're sensitive to frost, excessive heat can also pose challenges. And as temperatures drop, pests and diseases diminish, creating optimal conditions for tomato growth. Thus, assuming you live in a warm climate, autumn isn't just for winter veggies but also an excellent time for planting tomatoes.
Regardless of your gardening location, tomatoes have specific needs. Primarily, they require ample sunlight and well-drained, compost-rich soil. At least six hours of direct sunlight daily are crucial for successful growth. Additionally, proper drainage is essential as tomatoes are highly susceptible to soilborne diseases, which is more problematic in heavier soils.
Tomatoes come in various varieties. If you live in a warmer climate and plan to plant now, consider cultivating larger fruiting types. Non-cherry tomato varieties are prone to fruit fly, so opting for cultivars like oxheart, roma, or grosse lisse during the cooler months could be advantageous. Conversely, for a safe and easy growing experience, red or yellow pear cherry tomatoes are an excellent choice. These varieties not only yield abundantly but are also heirloom cultivars, allowing you to save seeds for future planting.
