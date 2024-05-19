Queensland Country Life
Spotlight on mental health

By Aaron Kiely, Queensland Farmers' Federation President
May 19 2024 - 2:00pm
In recent years several initiatives have successfully raised awareness and promoted discussions around rural mental health. These campaigns have encouraged conversations in farming communities, and while we are beginning to see a welcome shift away from these topics being considered taboo, we have a long way to go.

