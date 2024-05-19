Spotlight on mental health

In recent years several initiatives have successfully raised awareness and promoted discussions around rural mental health. These campaigns have encouraged conversations in farming communities, and while we are beginning to see a welcome shift away from these topics being considered taboo, we have a long way to go.
While it is certainly positive to see more attention directed towards rural mental health across the country, it is essential that the reasons underpinning mental distress on-farm aren't lost in these conversations.
In 2023 the National Farmer Wellbeing Report from Norco and the National Farmers' Federation identified the leading causes of mental health strain for farmers. Unsurprisingly, weather and national disasters topped the list, with financial stress, and inflation and cost pressures rounding out the top three issues.
This week QFF CEO Jo Sheppard and vice-president Kay Tommerup presented to the Queensland Agriculture Mental Health and Wellbeing Roundtable focusing on these levers that continue to push the limits of farmers and their wellbeing.
To reduce the mental distress being experienced by Queensland farmers, policymakers must consider these issues and develop policy with a lens on wellbeing and understanding that concerns around extreme weather events are not isolated by seasons, with farmers requiring greater resilience, preparedness and recovery support year-round.
QFF and our members continue to advocate for several common-sense policy changes in disaster management. These include adding crop replacement grants to disaster support, and better investment in the risk, preparedness and resilience workforce to ensure on-ground expertise is always available for farmers - not just in the immediate response after a disaster.
The NFF report shows more than a quarter of the farmers surveyed said that feelings of loneliness and limited access to mental health services had the biggest impact on their mental health in recent years, and a whopping 75 per cent of farmers said they felt their role in feeding and clothing the world was undervalued by the Australian public.
As the stressors impacting farms, particularly around rising costs and inflation, continue to worsen, it's becoming more important than ever for Australians to understand the work that goes into producing their food, fibre and foliage.
Earlier this year the Australian independent feature film Just A Farmer put the spotlight on many of the topics identified in the 2023 National Farmer Wellbeing Report, resonating deeply with farmers and rural communities. The film has opened up this important discussion with a wider audience, with the film's leading actress, writer and producer Leila McDougall recently featuring on the ABC's Australian Story program.
The film is now available to stream online at https://www.justafarmermovie.com/ and I encourage you all to watch it and continue these important discussions regarding mental health and wellbeing in farming and rural communities.
