Processors active at at Kilcoy

Hayes & Co yarded a total of 581 head at the second Kilcoy special store sale held at the Kilcoy Showgrounds on Saturday.
Cattle were drawn from all local areas in the Brisbane Valley, South Burnett, Wide Bay and north coast regions, with the majority of the yarding being weaner and backgrounder steers.
Agents reported the market for fats was slightly dearer with multiple processors in attendance. The market for weaner and restocker steers was fully firm and even slightly dearer for certain lines.
A new panel of local buyers was present as well as a large panel of travelled buyers, with the majority of the steers going to Blackall, The Gums, Roma, Gayndah and Mundubbera.
Agents said heifer prices were similar to other major selling centres apart from certain lines of heifers selling for breeding programs.
Murray Grey Cross fat cows from VM Reichle sold for $1500.
R & S Long sold Droughtmaster fat cows for $1340.
P & A O'Keeffe sold Santa cross restocker steers for $1220.
Droughtmaster restocker steers from M McConnell sold for $1210.
Copely Gully Farm sold Charbray cross heavy weaner steers for $1200.
J Roberton sold Charbray cross heavy weaner steers for $1180 and Charbray weaner heifers for $800.
Simbrah light weaner steers from D & A Richards sold for $960.
B Jensen sold Droughtmaster light weaner steers for $960.
Mt Brisbane Pastoral sold Droughtmaster backgrounder heifers for $890.
Gald Pastoral Co sold Speckle Park light vealer heifers for $480.
Mixed breed cows and calves from SA and BE Ferris sold for $1400.
