Simmental cross weaner steers make 380c/$1055 at Biggenden

Burnett Livestock & Realty's Biggenden meatworks and store sale on Monday saw a yarding of 2017 head.
Cattle were drawn from Sarina, Bororen, Miriam Vale, Rosedale, Gin Gin, Bundaberg, Tiaro, Kilkivan, Goomeri, Murgon, Proston, Booubyjan, Gayndah, Mundubbera, Eidsvold and all local areas.
Four tooth Santa bullocks from Gin Gin sold for 287c/$1688. Eight tooth Brangus bullocks from Childers sold for 283c/$1873. Eight tooth Droughtmaster bullocks from Childers sold for 279c/$1926. Four and six tooth Simmental cross bullocks from Biggenden sold for 287c/$1461.
Six tooth Red Brahman heifers from Gayndah sold for 262c/$1324. Six tooth Brahman heifers from Bundaberg sold for 268c/$1287. Grey Brahman heifers from Bundaberg sold for 268c/$1501.
Brahman cross cows from Brooweena sold for 235c/$1364. Droughtmaster cows from Mundubbera sold for 235c/$1128. Simbrah cows from Gin Gin sold for 235c/$1430. Droughtmaster cows from Miriam Vale sold for 235c/$1376. Grey Brahman cows from Childers sold for 235c/$1170.
Milk and two tooth Droughtmaster steers from Hervey Bay sold for 326c/$1524. Milk and two tooth Charbray steers from Miriam Vale sold for 334c/$1445. Milk tooth Red Brahman steers from Booyal sold for 308c/$1368. Two and four tooth Santa steers from Gin Gin sold for 328c/$1564. Two tooth Charbray steers from Sarina sold for 336c/$1423 and 346c/$1263.
Milk tooth Charbray steers from Brooweena sold for 340c/$1313 while the Angus cross for 346c/$1304. Milk tooth Angus steers from Biggenden sold for 350c/$1261. Milk and two Droughtmaster steers from Widgee sold for 356c/$1156. Milk tooth Simmental cross steers from Mundubbera sold for 345c/$1045. Milk and two tooth Droughtmaster steers from Goomeri sold for 338c/$1084.
Charbray weaner steers from Mount Perry sold for 378c/$1065. Charolais weaner steers from Mundubbera sold for 360c/$1069. Charolais weaner steers from Bargara sold for 360c/$1023. Santa Gertrudis weaner steer from Binjour sold for 354c/$974. Santa Gertrudis weaner steers from Biggenden sold for 364c/$1122. Angus weaner steers from Binjour sold for 360c/$896. Santa Gertrudis weaner steers from Mount Perry sold for 362c/$817. Simmental cross weaner steers from Biggenden sold for 380c/$1055.
Two tooth Charbray heifers from Gayndah sold for 280c/$1354. Milk tooth Charbray heifers from Miriam Vale sold for 288c/$1239. Two tooth Grey Brahman heifers from Bundaberg sold for 265c/$1063. Milk and two tooth Droughtmaster cross heifers from Widgee sold for 288c/$1183. Milk and two tooth Charbray heifers from Sarina sold for 286c/$1087.
Charolais weaner heifers from Mundubbera sold for 272c/$842. Charolais Droughtmaster cross heifers from Woolooga sold for 258c/$606. Droughtmaster cross weaner heifers from Bundaberg sold for 246c/$517. Brangus weaner heifers from Biggenden sold for 240c/$468.
The next meatworks and store sale is on Monday, May 27.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.