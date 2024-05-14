Queensland Country Life
Simmental cross weaner steers make 380c/$1055 at Biggenden

Updated May 14 2024 - 12:54pm, first published 12:30pm
Burnett Livestock and Realtys Paul Hastings with pens of Angus cross steers on account of AJ and MR Marshall, Brooweena. The line of 148 steers made 346.2c/kg or $1378.81.
Burnett Livestock & Realty's Biggenden meatworks and store sale on Monday saw a yarding of 2017 head.

