Simmental cross weaner steers make 380c/$1055 at Biggenden

Milk and two tooth Droughtmaster steers from Hervey Bay sold for 326c/$1524. Milk and two tooth Charbray steers from Miriam Vale sold for 334c/$1445. Milk tooth Red Brahman steers from Booyal sold for 308c/$1368. Two and four tooth Santa steers from Gin Gin sold for 328c/$1564. Two tooth Charbray steers from Sarina sold for 336c/$1423 and 346c/$1263.

