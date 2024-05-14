Clear skies and good times at the Burrandowan Picnic Races

The weather was sunny and so were the smiles on racegoers, that flocked to the annual Burrandowan Picnic Races on May 11.
A total of 1500 people gathered at the Burrandowan race track to enjoy a day of fashion, food and racing.
This year's races saw the culmination of several racing events on the regional racing calendar.
The celebrations continued well into the night and many enjoyed dinner fireside, with steaks cooked on the pit barbeque.
Local band Mr Q, kept the crowd entertained as racegoers kicked up their heels under the stars.
Racing Highlights
Jockey Malcom Johnston presented the trophy for the final race in the Burnett to the Beach series, won by Masterplan.
Moscini won the 2024 Battle of the Bush Burrandowan Qualifier, and will go onto race in Brisbane in June.
The winner of the Kellco Livestock Agents, Tom Hoare Memorial Burrandowan Cup, was
Barclays Bank. Mr Hoare was a past president and life member of the race club.The trophy was presented by members of the Hoare family.
Fashions on the Fields
The winner of the Gentlemen's Fashion was Peter Phelan, with John Chamely named runner up.
The winning couple were Bernie Mariani and Mathew Neave, while Brodie and James Millsom were named runners up.
Contemporary Lady was won by Kyla Green and runner up went to Caylen Tunstall.
Felicity Reinke was named winner of the Classic Lady and runner up went to Ari Phelan.
Izzy Zarkow won the millinery section and Barbara Thompson claimed runner up.
The Burrandowan Lady of the Day was Varelle O'Shanesy.
