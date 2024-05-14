Queensland Country Life
Clear skies and good times at the Burrandowan Picnic Races

Kelly Mason
By Kelly Mason
Updated May 14 2024 - 3:04pm, first published 3:00pm
Pictures by John Dalton

The weather was sunny and so were the smiles on racegoers, that flocked to the annual Burrandowan Picnic Races on May 11.

