$120k per hectare invested into farm that isn't cash-flow positive yet

Ellouise Bailey
Ellouise Bailey
Updated May 14 2024 - 2:15pm, first published 2:13pm
During Beef, Rural Fund Management invited guests to tour its Riverton orchard, in the Gogango-district, about 70 kilometres south west of Rockhampton. Pictures by Ellouise Bailey
Despite not being cash-flow positive yet, Riverton macadamia orchard is powering ahead and spending the funds needed to secure its place as a future profitable business in the Rockhampton region.

