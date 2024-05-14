$120k per hectare invested into farm that isn't cash-flow positive yet

Despite not being cash-flow positive yet, Riverton macadamia orchard is powering ahead and spending the funds needed to secure its place as a future profitable business in the Rockhampton region.
The development costs at the property were around $120,000 per hectare all up, including land value, mounding and pre-works, water entitlements, planting and the first four years of immature operating costs.
Rural Fund Management national manager Dan Edwards said the first yield would likely occur in the third year, but the cost of harvest would still outweigh profits at that point.
"It's six to seven years by the time you might get to cash-flow positive," Mr Edwards said.
During Beef, RFM invited guests to tour its Riverton orchard, in the Gogango-district, about 70 kilometres south west of Rockhampton.
The property is 1015 hectares all up, with a total of 410ha to be developed into orchard.
RFM area manager for macadamias in the Fitzroy Hunter Linton said about 50ha of the orchard would be coming into production in the coming season, with full production expected to in about seven to eight years.
"At that time, it will be about 5 tonnes per hectare in the shell that we'll be getting and that has a recovery rate of approximately 33 per cent," he said.
"So it will be 1.7 or 1.8 tonnes of kernel per hectare that we'll be able to get out of this orchard."
RFM is still in the process of developing the Riverton site, pending development and decisions on rockier ground at the back of the property.
RFM also has a nearby aggregation called Rookwood Farm totalling 3653ha, where it plans to have a total 850ha of macadamia trees eventually planted.
Being ex-grazing country, the planting area had to first be cleared of trees and rock. Once that was done, laser buckets were brought in to put drains in, followed by the installation of underground irrigation infrastructure.
Riverton's orchard developments include a highly efficient irrigation system with dedicated under tree micro sprinklers and separate full cover sprinklers for mid row management.
Before the macadamia trees were planted into the mounds, around 10t to the hectare of compost was applied to feed beneficial soil microbes, and where needed, gypsum added as well.
RFM national manager Dan Edwards said grid-soil surveys were also undertaken prior to planting.
"Every 100m we'll dig a soil pit, profile the soil, take tests on a number of those typical pits and look to find not only just the suitable soils, but to characterise the soils into similar units," he said.
"Each of the units will behave slightly differently, so we'll try and best fit our irrigation so that you're only irrigating off one valve, one soil type, so it all behaves as uniformly as possible."
An area of Riverton has been planted with eleven different varieties to trial and assess their success.
"Being our first plant, we're tying to see what varieties did well in this area, But generally we'll have five or six different varieties throughout the whole orchard," farm manager Toby McCall said.
"With our irrigation infrastructure, we've split the blocks up into lots of five, so we'll have five rows here of one variety and then the next will be another variety, which will help us with cross-pollination when they come time to flower and produce fruit," he said.
"With the irrigation system, we have the ability to irrigate each of those varieties separately, so different varieties require different water at different times and also different nutrients as well."
The trees, still in their adolescent stage, were requiring around three to three and a half mega-litres per hectare, however RFM has an allocation total of 10 mega-litres available from Rookwood Weir.
"We'll make up to 10 meg per hectare available, but we don't expect that, that will be a drought year, so there will be some opportunities to use or or trade it," Mr Edwards said.
"On average once they're mature, it will probably be about 8 megs per hectare in this region."
The trees were currently being watered around twice per week or as required, however mature trees could see watering up to five days per week.
A combination of judgement based on eye and site-based technology were informing current watering cycles.
"We want to keep that soil profile around that root zone with plenty of available of water. Also because we're fertilising, with a lot of soluble fertiliser, we don't want to wash those through the profile and loose that," Mr Edwards said.
It was indicated the macadamias would be mostly self-pollinating and were nowhere near as demanding on bee fertilisation or cross-pollination as the almond industry, for example.
Some bee pollination would be required, however Mr Edwards said native bees did a great job in the CQ area and that they expected to heavily rely on other beneficial insects.
To encourage those insects, they were planting a multi-species grass mix on and around the mounds.
