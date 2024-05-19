Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Opinion

How to improve the knowledge of decision makers

By Tammie Irons
May 19 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tammie Irons, daydream believer.
Tammie Irons, daydream believer.

In my past life as a state councillor with the Isolated Children's Parents' Association of Queensland, I came to learn that the majority of the decision-making power in our state sits in a comfortable office space within the Brisbane CBD.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.