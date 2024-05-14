Queensland Country Life
Breeding stock prices lift

Updated May 14 2024 - 11:23am, first published 10:30am
Cattle listings fell by 18 per cent to 12,208 head on AuctionsPlus last week. The average value over reserve jumped $19 to $95 and the clearance rate dropped 12pc to 59pc. The AuctionsPlus Young Cattle Indicator lifted 22 points to 358, while benchmark steers 280-330kg were up 22 to $1100.

