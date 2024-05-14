Breeding stock prices lift

Cattle listings fell by 18 per cent to 12,208 head on AuctionsPlus last week. The average value over reserve jumped $19 to $95 and the clearance rate dropped 12pc to 59pc. The AuctionsPlus Young Cattle Indicator lifted 22 points to 358, while benchmark steers 280-330kg were up 22 to $1100.
Processor activity purchased 9pc of the offering.
Lighter steer categories enjoyed moderate price increases, but those weighing over 400kg lost an average of $166. The biggest gains were in the 280-330kg category, with a boost of $97 average on the previous week.
From Coolah, NSW, a line of 103 Angus steers aged seven to nine months and weighing 224kg returned $1010, or 450 cents a kilogram lwt and will travel to a buyer in Tamworth, NSW.
Heifer prices largely lifted, with gains from an average of $83 to $101 across the categories, apart from the 280-330kg range. In contrast to the steers, it was this category that suffered, recording an average price that was $93 lower than the previous week.
From Capoompeta, NSW, a line of 36 Angus heifers aged 15 to 18 months and weighing 286kg returned $1040, or 364c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Armidale, NSW.
Breeding stock saw large swings in prices from the previous week. Station-mated and pregnancy tested in-calf cows experienced the greatest gains at $155 and $137 respectively, while SM heifers dropped an average of $322.
From Cowra, NSW, a line of 38 Angus heifers aged 20 to 21 months and weighing 503kg returned $2080, or 414c/kg lwt, will travel to a buyer in Trangie, NSW.
Sheep and lamb listings jumped 23pc to 65,636 head and value over reserve lifted a further $7 to $12. The clearance rate was up 9pc.
The Crossbred Lamb Indicator shot up an impressive 25pc from the previous week to land at $128 and the AuctionsPlus restocker indicator rose 58c/kg to 535c/kg.
Lamb prices lifted by an average of $26 to $128 with a 91pc clearance rate.
The Merino ewe lamb offering lifted 23pc to almost 6000 head. The composites/other breed lambs had a standout 247pc offering increase.
SM first-cross ewes and scanned in-lamb shedding breed ewes had listing growth of about 2000pc and 4500pc respectively, albeit off low numbers the previous week. The shedders dropped $114 in response to the bigger offering.
NSM category offerings decreased and enjoyed some price increases, with clearance rates from 29pc to 84pc.
Queensland producers listed less this week, but all other participating states lifted their numbers. Queensland producers also purchased less than the previous week, while the other states took home more - including NSW bidders who took home nearly 10,000 more head than the previous week.
Processors were winning bidders on more than 2pc of the action, a massive jump from the half a percent from the previous week.
Crossbred lambs registered a 22pc larger offering with 5687 head, with prices up by $26 to average $128 for a 91pc clearance rate.
From Barmedman, NSW, a line of 500 Poll Dorset/Charolais/Merino mixed sex Aug/Oct 2023 drop lambs, weighing 40kg lwt, returned $147, or 372c/kg and will travel to a buyer in Borenore, NSW.
Merino wether lambs registered a 61pc increased offering to 10,616 head, with prices up $11 for a 74pc clearance.
From West Wyalong, NSW, a line of 500 Merino wether lambs, Jul/Aug 2023 drop, and weighing 38kg, lwt returned $94, or 251c/kg and will travel to a buyer in Tamworth, NSW.
