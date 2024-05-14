Woodford market firm to dearer

There were 263 head sold at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday.
Agents reported the market was firm to dearer, with heifers and store cows showing the most improvement.
Alan Bishop, Goodwin Beach, sold Droughtmaster feeder steers for $1340. Alberton Investments, Bald Hills, sold Droughtmaster cross steers for $960.
Douglas and Marlene Flux, Rocksberg, sold Brahman cross backgrounder steers for $1200 and cows for $1100. Sommer Brothers, Maleny, sold Friesian cows for $1200 and $950.
Michael Christie, Stanmore, sold Charbray steers for $900. Michael Friedrich, Toogoolawah, sold a line of Murray Grey males, seven months, for $800.
Graham Schrodter, Caboolture, sold Angus cross backgrounder steers for $1190 and weaner steers for $820. Lenore Hughes, Woolmar, sold Charolais cross weaner heifers for $720.
Peter and Mary Brough, Neurum, sold Droughtmaster steer calves for $580 and vealer heifers for $570. Robert Caughey, Witta, sold Droughtmaster steers for $1000 and $860.
Milton Clarke, Witta, sold Angus steers for $1000. Sally McLachlan, Bellmere, sold lines of Droughtmaster cows for $1150 and $950.
