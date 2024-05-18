Queensland Country Life
Home/Agribusiness
Advice

Claiming Beef Week expenses

By Craig Wilkes
May 18 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Claiming Beef Week expenses
Claiming Beef Week expenses

As I write this article Beef 2024 is coming to an end. It is incredible to see how well the Rockhampton Showgrounds precinct has transformed into a world-class facility, and I commend the organisers and the volunteers for all of their hard work over the past week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.