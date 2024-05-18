Claiming Beef Week expenses

As I write this article Beef 2024 is coming to an end. It is incredible to see how well the Rockhampton Showgrounds precinct has transformed into a world-class facility, and I commend the organisers and the volunteers for all of their hard work over the past week.
For those who attended, I hope the week led to opportunities to either facilitate trade, learn of the latest innovations in the beef industry or to catch up with friends and enjoy the social functions that were available.
For most of you, considerable expenses were incurred if you travelled to attend Beef 2024. If you carry on a business and the purpose to attend the event was for business, you can claim a tax deduction for travel expenses. Common expenses include fuel, car parking, airline fares, taxi or ride-sourcing fares, car-hire fees, accommodation and meals.
You must keep records for five years that prove your expenses, and if the duration of travel was for six or more consecutive nights, you should keep a travel diary. It is a requirement for sole traders and partnerships, and highly recommended if incurred by a trust or company. The Australian Taxation Office has some helpful examples on how to keep a travel diary.
Only business travel expenses can be claimed. Any private costs of the travel, such as meals with friends or private sightseeing, are not deductible. Also, any costs for a family member who travels with you are not deductible if they are not a member of your business.
If you had employees who travelled for your business, your business must actually incur the travel expense by paying for it directly or reimbursing the employee to be able to claim the travel as a deduction. Your business may be subject to Fringe Benefits Tax if it pays or reimburses employees for their travel expenses or private activities. You may have also paid a travel allowance to your employee to cover accommodation, food, drink and incidental expenses incurred.
For those who did not attend Beef 2024, you will see that the issues I have raised above are no different to any other occasions you might travel overnight in the course of carrying on your business, such as attending bull sales, inspecting and purchasing equipment or meeting with your amazing accountant.
Many sites at Beef were selling items of plant and equipment, and this is always a popular method of businesses to reduce their taxable income. As I have said in previous articles, the value that you can claim an immediate tax deduction for the 2024 year is $20,000, assuming that the asset is installed and ready for use by June 30, 2024.
The opposition has called for the limit to be increased to $30,000 and the eligibility to be widened for medium sized businesses. At the time of writing this article, this bill is yet to be passed. Hopefully Parliament can agree to this bill as soon as possible and assented to by the Governor-General to provide assurance to the millions of small businesses in Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.