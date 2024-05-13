Downs hosts grand finals

It was a huge weekend of rugby on the Downs as the teenage boys competition and women's Emilee Cherry Cup 7s competitions wrapped for the year.
Friday night was filled with enthusiasm and vigour as the teenage boys grand finals were held at the Toowoomba Sports Ground. All boys involved gave a high-class performance with the highlight of the evening, a terrific contest in the Under 17s, which saw Highfields Redbacks come away with the premiership. Also notable was the spread of clubs now holding the shields - each age grade premiership is now held by a different club.
Under 13 boys Greg Holmes Shield winner - Uni Rugby
Uni Rugby 74 defeated Toowoomba Bears 5
Under 14 boys Berrick Barnes Shield winner - Toowoomba Bears
Toowoomba Bears 24 defeated Uni Rugby 7
Under 15 boys Tim Horan Shield winner - Toowoomba Souths
Toowoomba Souths 15 defeated Toowoomba Bears 10
Under 17 boys Hugh McMeniman Shield winner - Highfields Redbacks
Highfields Redbacks 12 defeated Toowoomba Bears 10
The 2024 Royal Hotel Toowoomba Emilee Cherry 7s Cup was awarded to the Toowoomba Bears after a consistently strong season. Toowoomba Rangers stepped into their first grand final and while the Toowoomba Bears were too strong in the end, it was a thrilling game with both teams showing exactly why they made the final.
All women and coaches showed great commitment and it has been an incredible season of growth. Along with Toowoomba Bears and Rangers, Dalby, Goondiwindi, St George, Condamine, Roma, Gatton and Toowoomba Uni have all been part of making this 7s season a great success.
The Gemma Etheridge Medal, awarded to best and fairest as voted by the referees each week, was awarded to Goondiwindi Emus young gun Regina Gleeson. It was a thrill to have Shannon Parry and Lachie Parkinson from Rugby Australia supporting the season and they were on hand to present at the big day along with Downs Rugby Board members Terry Gleeson and Rick Lingard.
Now the women will head into their first official XVs season.
3 v 4 - Dalby Wheatchix 24 defeated Goondiwindi Emus 7
1 v 2 - Toowoomba Bears 22 defeated Toowoomba Rangers 12
The RDO Risdon Cup also continued to provide plenty of action over the weekend, with a highlight result in the Dalby Wheatmen v Goondiwindi Emus A grade match finishing in a nail-biting 17-all draw.
This weekend will see a full round bye across the Downs as all nine, junior and senior, Downs representative teams head to the Gold Coast to compete in South Queensland Championships.
For the latest Downs Rugby news follow @downsrugby on socials or check out www.downsrugby.com.au.
Rangers 35 def Condamine 6
Bears 27 def Uni Rugby 12
Gatton 36 def Roma Echidnas 23
Dalby 17 draw Goondiwindi 17
Bears bye
Warwick 12 def St George 5
Rangers 62 def Condamine 7
Dalby 12 def by Goondiwindi 14
Gatton 19 draw Roma Echidnas 19
bye Uni Rugby
Dalby 22 def Goondiwindi 5
Rangers 21 def Chinchilla 19
Dalby Wheatchix 20 def Gatton Black Sows 0
Toowoomba Rangers 41 def Uni Rugby 5
Toowoomba Bears 45 def Condamine Codettes 0
Goondiwindi Emus 10 def Gatton Black Sows 5
Toowoomba Rangers 24 def St George Frilly Fillies 17
Toowoomba Bears 26 def Roma Echidnas 14
Goondiwindi Emus 0 def by Dalby Wheatchix 34
St George Frilly Fillies 38 def Uni Rugby 5
Condamine Codettes 5 def by Roma Echidnas 21
Uni Rugby bye
Roma Echidnas 29 def Gatton Black Sows 24
St George Frilly Fillies 32 def Condamine Codettes 10
Goondiwindi Emus 7 def by Dalby Wheatchix 24
Toowoomba Bears 22 def Toowoomba Rangers 12
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.