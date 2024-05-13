Young Merino judge wins an early Mother's Day present

AgForce's sheep wool and goats policy advisor is going to get plenty of firsthand experience of the wool side of her job after winning the Queensland Ag Shows Merino fleece young judges sash at the State Sheep Show in Blackall on Saturday.
Jaime Colley took the state title from Mt Ascot Merino Stud jackaroo Benito Hodgson and Zack Sales, who works at the Sheepmaster Parent Stud in Merton, Victoria.
That means she'll be representing Queensland at the national Merino fleece young judges competition in 2025, in either Adelaide or Perth.
Ms Colley said her wool industry experience was minimal, having grown up surrounded by Dorpers and Aussie White meat sheep, but her parents were shearing contractors and her mother was a wool classer.
"When I rang and told her I'd won the state fleece young judges, it was like an early Mother's Day present for her," she said.
"There had been an AgForce sheep goat and wool meeting in Blackall the day before and the directors gave me a few tips.
"It obviously helped - they gave me a really good rundown."
Ms Colley said the Merino community had since reached out with offers to help her get her knowledge up over the next year or two, and she'd be attending her local shows to look at how wool was judged there, and to ask a lot of questions.
"It was fun to do and I'm keen to go on with it now," she said. "It was cool to be part of the community this way."
On the QAS Merino sheep young judges side, sheep men from interstate came first and third, while Mt Ascot Merino Stud jackaroo Jackson Wood came second.
Angus Knox, who works at Wanganella Merino Stud at Deniliquin, claimed first place while Edward Beggs, at Blackall to help man the ram display for the Haddon Rig Merino stud from Nyngan, was third.
QAS young judges spokesperson Lorraine Crothers said although Mr Knox was working in NSW, he was able to represent Queensland in the 2025 national Merino sheep young judges competition.
"He meets the criteria of being between 15 and 25, and he's involved in a show in Queensland," she said.
"With the ag colleges closed now, I think we have to be lenient.
"It's a fabulous industry and we've got to have the best representatives available."
Ms Crothers stipulated that Mr Knox now couldn't represent another state in young judging competitions.
This year there were six competitors in the fleece section and eight running their eyes over the rams pulled out for judging.
"I know the over-judges were thrilled with the level of competition this year" Ms Crothers said. "Others went in the contests for experience - they're our young judges of the future."
Grace Hillier, who won both the state Merino sheep and fleece competitions at Charleville last year, is preparing to represent Queensland at the 2024 nationals at the Royal Melbourne Show in September.
She took on associate judging duties at Blackall on Saturday.
Her husband Jim Hillier, who works as a mechanic, won the state sheep young judges title at Cunnamulla the year before and was awarded third place in the national contest at Launceston, Tasmania last year.
"This year he's been to local shows, doing a bit of associate judging," Ms Crothers said. "I think it's great to see that enthusiasm and we'll encourage it as best we can."
