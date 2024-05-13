Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Young Merino judge wins an early Mother's Day present

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated May 13 2024 - 5:09pm, first published 4:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Young Merino fleece judging placegetters Zack Sales, Jaime Colley and Benito Hodgson with QAS director Lindy Neal and Nutrien's Bob Tully. Picture: Sally Gall
Young Merino fleece judging placegetters Zack Sales, Jaime Colley and Benito Hodgson with QAS director Lindy Neal and Nutrien's Bob Tully. Picture: Sally Gall

AgForce's sheep wool and goats policy advisor is going to get plenty of firsthand experience of the wool side of her job after winning the Queensland Ag Shows Merino fleece young judges sash at the State Sheep Show in Blackall on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications. Get in touch at 0427 575 955 if you've got a story idea for me.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.