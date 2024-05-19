Weather challenges supporting global and domestic markets

Australian grain prices continued to march higher last week supported by dry weather in the south and WA, coupled with sharp gains in global grain futures.
Benchmark new crop ASX wheat futures were up $14 to $380 a tonne.
Global markets rallied as adverse weather in parts of South America and the Black Sea raised additional production risks. Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures were 4-6 per cent higher.
Catastrophic flooding in southern Brazil is expected to further reduce South America's corn and soybean supplies. South America's corn crop has already been hard hit by insect damage in Argentina and drought in central Brazil.
Reports of significant frost damage in Russia were supportive to global wheat markets. Last week's frosts follow the dry weather concerns which have seen Russian analysts cutting production estimates.
The United States Department of Agriculture's May World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report was also supportive of global grain markets.
In the May report, USDA released its first estimates for the 2024/25 season, which showed smaller than expected supplies.
CBOT corn futures hit a three-month high following the report after the USDA projected US corn ending stocks at 53.4 million tonnes, sharply down on the preliminary projections in February.
USDA's 2024/25 wheat estimates were seen as supportive to prices. USDA estimated Russia's 2024 wheat crop at 88mt, which was smaller than other forecasts and 3.5mt less than the 2023 harvest.
Ukraine's wheat crop was also forecast to decline by 2mt to 21mt. Global wheat production is projected to exceed last year helped by larger crops in the US, Canada, Australia, and Argentina.
However, USDA's forecast for Australian wheat production of 29mt for the 2024 season may prove to be optimistic without rain in the coming weeks.
Despite the favourable start to the 2024 winter crop season in Queensland and New South Wales, key parts of Western Australia, South Australia and Victoria are desperate for rain.
Queensland and NSW received additional rain last week, although concerns are building for winter crop outlooks in other states.
Most farmers are already dry planting more than half of the winter crop in WA, SA, and parts of Victoria but progress is slowing as the dry weather patterns persist.
