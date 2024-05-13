Vintage John Deere sells for record breaking price at auction

A 44-year-old John Deere tractor owned by a Darling Downs collector has sold for a hefty price at auction, believed to be an Australian record.
Toowoomba Earthmoving Machinery director Brad Kroehn sold his 1976 John Deere 6030 for $60,000 to an undisclosed collector from Condobolin, NSW.
The machine was offered during the National Biannual Unreserved Vintage Auction on May 9.
Mr Krohen had owned the machine for 10 years and opted to sell tractor, one of 13 he owns, as he looked towards retirement.
"I had a gut feeling it would make $50,000, I didn't think it would reach $60,000," he said.
"The prices have increased in a few months...on particular makes and models.
"Not all John Deere tractors are worth a fortune, there are probably half a dozen standouts that are worth a lot of money.
"I know the people who bought it mine and I can say, it went to a good home."
Mr Kroehn, now in his 60s grew up on a farm in South Australia and recalled his neighbour at the time had bought a John Deere 6030, which was a flagship of the John Deere fleet in those days.
"If you had one of them (John Deere 6030) back then, you didn't have to wave to the Queen," he said.
"We had something half the size at our place...I used to drool over his tractor, over the fence.
"I have feeling they cost around $12,000 or $14,000 back in their day."
Ray White NASCO owner and auctioneer Chris Goscomb believed $60,000 was an Australian record for a John Deere 6030.
"It is not uncommon for 6030s to make $50,000 or more in America but not in Australia," he said.
"They have always made around $15,000 to $30,000."
There were 500 bidders registered online, from every state in Australia.
Mr Goscomb said Australian prices for vintage tractors had increased and were now more in line with American prices.
"If they are collecting, the 6030 is like the grand daddy of all the John Deeres," he said.
"In America they modify them and turn them in to muscle tractors for tractor pulls.
"Where this one was going, it completed the set for that particular buyer. He had all the 10 series and the 20 series but he didn't have the 6030."
