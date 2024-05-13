Durkin dominates restricted open

Halls Intorrio was a graduate of the 2021 Nutrien Supreme Sale having been sold as a led colt by vendors Ben and Jaye Hall and purchased by Ben Stanger for $30,000. Halls Intorrio is a son of Riverie Invictus and out of the well performed mare Halls Eltorrio. His dam is a multiple open draft winner and in 2022 looked a threat to take out the Triple Crown after claiming the first two legs winning the Condamine Bell and the Chinchilla Grandfather Clock. However, the final leg of the Triple Crown was cancelled due to wet weather.