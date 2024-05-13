Heifers ease at Eumundi

There were 247 head sold at Stariha Auctions' Eumundi cattle sale last week.
Agents said a lot of younger cattle came to hand, with the market following the current market trend, with heifers easing.
Z Arrow Cattle Co, Bella Creek, sold Droughtmaster steers for $1140, young weaner steers for $790 and vealer heifers for $480.
Jenny Adamski, Kandanga, sold a line of Speckle Park steers, seven to eight months, for $740. Don Barlow, Maleny, sold a line of Droughtmaster steers for $820.
Jan Munro, Brooloo, sold a pen of Senepol steer calves for $580. Mark Triggell, Gheerulla, sold a Gelbvieh bull for $1720.
Kalbilli Farm, Kenilworth, sold Speckle Park cross steers for $1000. Lewington Rural, Mount Mee, sold Hereford steers for $975.
Anthony Coxhead, Melawondi, sold Droughtmaster heifers for $970 and $900 and steers topping at $1880.
Brad Owens, Gheerulla, sold Droughtmaster steers for $840. Gary Alford, Glastonbury, sold Angus cross steers for $770 and $630.
