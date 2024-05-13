Reduced yarding at Beaudesert

Agents Bartholomew & Co reported a reduced yarding at their Beaudesert store sale on Saturday.
They said a quality line of Santa and Droughtmaster steers sold to strong competition from lotfeeders and grass fatteners.
Weaner steers continued to sell to strong rates with quality heifers selling to a firm market.
John and Paul Waters, Beaudesert, sold Droughtmaster steers two years for $1510. Santa steers two years account Jamie and Angela Gadsby, Nindooinbah, sold for $1480.
Colin Harrison, Moogerah, sold Charbray steers 20 months for $1310. Droughtmaster steers 15 months account Tracey Bulloch, Kagaru, sold for $1180.
Wayne Sullivan, Dugandan, sold Angus steers 14 months for $1130. Blomfield & Hart, Pine Mountain, sold Euro cross weaner steers for $980.
Charbray steers 12 months account Chad Mills, Gilston, sold for $900. Droughtmaster weaner steers account Wayne Sullivan sold for $870.
Jon Stiller & Co, Allenview, sold Limousin cross weaner steers for $860. Droughtmaster weaner steers account Alan and Sandy King, Mount Gipps, sold for $800.
Steve Green, Purga, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $790. Charbray weaner steers account Matthew Ludwig, Allenview, sold for $780.
Droughtmaster cross heifers account K & G Contractors, Hillview, sold for $1010. Droughtmaster heifers 12 months account Tracey Bulloch sold for $700.
Braford weaner heifers account Bernice Foster, Mundoolun, sold for $640. Allan and Sandy King sold Charolais cross weaner heifers for $510. Charolais cross cows account Colin Harrison sold for $1200.
The next Beaudesert store sale will be held on Saturday 25th May 25, starting at 9.30am.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.