Outstanding backgrounding, finishing country for 5000 head | Video

Maryvale is an outstanding 11,796 hectare (29,149 acre) backgrounding and finishing property situated in Central Queensland's tightly-held Alpha region.
Located west of the Drummond Ranges, 35km from Alpha and 125km west of Emerald, the property offered by the Pickersgill family has an estimated carrying capacity of 5000 adult cattle equivalents, depending on the season.
The organically certified property has accreditations in place meeting both Australian standards and the USDA.
Maryvale features 3500ha (8650 acres) of brigalow, gidyea and blackbutt country with cracking clay soils growing buffel grass, and 5000ha (12,355 acres) of sandy/clay loam soils with buffel grass as well as Mitchell and blue grasses.
The balance is floodplain country with buffel, blue, urochloa, and para grasses.
Maryvale is securely watered by seven bores and 21 dams plus creeks with seasonal waterholes and some floodout areas.
The water system also incorporates 13 tanks and 14 troughs.
The average annual rainfall is 564mm (22 inches).
Maryvale divided into 14 main paddocks and six holding paddocks, supported by about 14km of laneways.
There are two sets of steel cattle yards. The equipped main yards have an undercover working area, while the homestead yards feature a campdraft arena.
Other infrastructure includes a four-bedroom homestead, three bedroom staff accommodation, a two bedroom cottage, a machinery shed, hay shed, workshop and aircraft hangar.
Expressions of interest close on June 20.
Contact Grant Veivers, 0429 844 585, Simon Cudmore, 0433 160 413, or Darren Collins, 0404 781 787, LAWD.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.