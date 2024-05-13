Queensland Country Life
Stronger market at Blackall

May 13 2024 - 11:00am
Stronger market at Blackall
Stronger market at Blackall

The 2024 Blackall Show sale last Thursday saw a good yarding of fat cattle meet a stronger market than previous weeks. Store cattle sold well with weaner steers meeting strong competition from local buyers.

