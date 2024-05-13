Stronger market at Blackall

The 2024 Blackall Show sale last Thursday saw a good yarding of fat cattle meet a stronger market than previous weeks. Store cattle sold well with weaner steers meeting strong competition from local buyers.
(Class 1) Champion pen bullocks - Davidson Livestock
(Class 2) Champion pen cows - Mt Macquarie Pastoral Trust
(Class 3) Champion pen feeder steers - M and A Seymour
(Class 4) Champion pen feeder heifers - Gill Russell
(Class 5) Champion pen weaner steers - Neilson family
(Class 6) Champion pen weaner heifers - Alice Downs Grazing
Clarenden Cattle Co, Clarenden, Blackall, sold Brahman cross cows for 222.2 cents a kilogram at 631kg to return $1402.
MT Macquarie Pastoral Trust, Mt Macquarie, Blackall, sold the champion pen of cows for 232.2c/kg at 722.5kg to return $1677.
CA Hauff & Son, Colart, Blackall, sold Hereford cows for 218.2c/kg at 700kg to return $1526.
Gill Russell, Lloyd Werai, Blackall, sold the champion pen of feeder heifers for 270.2c/kg at 445kg to return $1203.
Davidson Livestock, Cheshire, Tambo, won the prime bullock class 1 with a pen of Brahman bullocks 282.2c/kg, avg 670kg.
JJ O'Dell, Colorado, Jericho, sold cows topping at 230c/kg avg 742kg, to return $1706.
Forest Park, Alice Downs, Blackall, had cows topping at 226.2c/kg, avg 701kg.
Alice Downs won the weaner heifer section, Class 6, with a pen of Santa heifers, 286.2c/kg, avg 267kg. They also had a pen of Santa steers 389.2c/kg, avg 273kg.
M and A Seymour, Bayswater, Tambo, had the champion pen of feeder steers class 3 with a pen of Angus cross steers.
GR and SJ Marshall, Lissoy, Blackall, sold Santa cross cows to a top of 224.2c/kg weighing 625kg to return $1402.58. They also sold Santa cross steers to 282.2c/kg weighing 611kg to return $1724.56
Jordan Marshall, Lissoy, Blackall, sold Droughtmaster cross steers topping at 286.2c/kg weighing 555kg to return 1588.41.
BG and SJ Marshall, Lissoy, Blackall, sold heavy Droughtmaster cross cows topping at 222.2c/kg weighing 690kg to return $1533.18.
AW and JF Zischke, Brendallan, Aramac, sold Angus cross heifers selling to 252.2/kg weighing 493kg to return $1245.24.
RK and L Politch, Wool Scour, Blackall, sold Braford cross steers for 314.2c/kg weighing 419kg for a return of $1317. They also sold Braford cross heifers for 270c/kg weighing 550kg for a return of $1485.
E and R Robertson, Isisford, sold Brahman steers for 314.2c/kg weighing 305kg for a return of $958. They also sold Brahman cows for 220.2c/kg weighing 507kg for a return of $1117.
DR and KA Neilson, Two Rivers, Boulia, sold Charbray steers for 398.2c/kg weighing 305kg for a return of $1215. They also sold Charolais cross steers for 386.2c/kg weighing 360.8kg for a return of $1393.
J and C Neilson, Two Rivers, Boulia, sold Charbray cross steers for 398.2c/kg weighing 270kg for a return of $1075.
M Neilson, Two Rivers, Boulia, sold Charolais cross steers for 386.2c/kg weighing 357kg for a return of $1382.
The Westhill Trust, Westhill, Blackall, sold Santa Gertrudis steers for 290c/kg weighing 510kg for a return of $1479.They also sold Santa Gertrudis heifers for 274.2c/kg weighing 557kg for a return of $1528.
Banks Bros, Duneira, Blackall, sold Santa Gertrudis bull for 240.2c/kg weighing 910kg for a return of $2185.
Moonbong Partnership, Ravensbourne, Blackall, sold Santa Gertrudis bulls for 244.2c/kg weighing 837kg for a return of $2044.
Moonbong Partnership, Ravensbourne, Blackall, sold Santa Gertrudis cows for 225c/kg weighing 724kg for a return of $1629.
Mount Cornish Grazing, Norbert Park, Barcaldine, sold Santa Gertrudis cows for 218.2c/kg weighing 675kg for a return of $1473.
BM Avery and Banjo Grazing Pty Ltd, Unavale, Blackall, sold Charolais cross cows for 227.2c/kg weighing 717kg for a return of $1628.
Jordan River Grazing Co, Armagh, Jericho, sold Brahman cross cows for 220.2c/kg weighing 529kg for a return of $1165.
AD Rankine, Bunuro, Torrens Creek, sold Brahman cross steers for 270c/kg weighing 588kg for a return of $1586.
LLR and TL Woods, Ivyleaf, Aramac, sold Charbray cross steers for 344.2c/kg weighing 333kg for a return of $1146.
AD Alexander & Sons, Willoughby, Barcaldine, sold Shorthorn cross steers for 348.2c/kg weighing 280kg for a return of $975.
Wellwater Pastoral Co, Wellwater, Tambo, sold Santa Gertrudis heifers for 264.2c/kg weighing 324kg for a return of $856.
