A shakeup of the NFF could be on the cards if Cattle Australia gets its way

A member of the National Farmers Federation believes a review of the peak body's structure and how membership fees are calculated is needed if the organisation is to remain contemporary.
Prior to an NFF board meeting this week, Cattle Australia CEO Dr Chris Parker told Queensland Country Life at Beef it would be timely to look at the federated model which was in place and the manner in which membership dues were paid and votes taken.
"I am aware that there have been discussions around how the NFF model works as far as membership goes," he said.
"Cattle Australia's board's view is that NFF does need to review its structure and the manner in which it's federated structure (operates) which it's had for many many years, even since its inception.
"All of which needs to be thought about because the GVP (Gross Value of Production) model, we don't think it's contemporary," he said.
Dr Parker said there were a range of NFF members who were not paying their correct dues, but he declined to name who they were.
"It's a matter for NFF - they're not my finances - it's a matter for NFF to answer that question about which organisations are paying their full dues and which aren't," he said.
"But, we've known for many years that there's a range of organisations that are paying full amounts, (and) some who aren't.
"In a federated model where we want to have a combined, very close knit group, I think it's important that we have as many members as part of NFF as possible."
When asked about rumours that CA might pull out of NFF, Dr Parker said he was not aware of that.
"There's a whole range of things that Cattle Australia thinks the NFF is very good at and there's value, but that doesn't mean you don't look to have a contemporary model that is a little more relevant to the modern way of doing business," he said.
It's understood CA's membership fees for NFF are $250,000 per annum.
Dr Parker said he could not remember the exact figures of CA's membership fees, but with the GVP model the membership fees would be around that value.
"I'm not calling for anything at the moment, I'm simply saying it might be time to look at the model," he said.
"I think the (NFF) meetings are always interesting with the diversity of views in agriculture and I think that's a wonderful part of being part of such a great industry."
Before Beef, a CA delegation including president Garry Edwards and Dr Parker did a four-day tour of parts of Queensland from Brisbane to Yaraka.
Dr Parker said they had a fantastic run over four days and spoke to more than 260 cattle producers.
"We had fantastic engagement from cattle producers all through the area and the country is looking magnificent...which is really good," he said.
Dr Parker said CA had a database of about 2500 members now.
"We're pretty comfortable with both the financial position and the membership (of CA)," he said.
"I would note that being a member of Cattle Australia simply allows you to vote and vote (for) both the board and your regional consultative committee, but clearly in legislation we're representing all 52,000 levy payers and that's something we take very seriously."
The NFF was contacted for a response.
