Phillips deliver Santa breed's first interbreed win at Beef since '88

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated May 12 2024 - 9:12pm, first published 8:38pm
Kasey and Daniel Phillips, Murgona stud, Murgona Cattle Co, Wandoan, with their daughter, Taylor, 11, and their interbreed female champion exhibit, Murgona Queen Bee Q53 and her heifer calf. Picture: Kelly Walsh
The Phillips family at Wandoan-Taroom delivered the Santa Gertrudis breed's first interbreed champion win at Beef since 1988 this week.

