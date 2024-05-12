Phillips deliver Santa breed's first interbreed win at Beef since '88

The Phillips family at Wandoan-Taroom delivered the Santa Gertrudis breed's first interbreed champion win at Beef since 1988 this week.
It was certainly a dream came true for the breeders, Kasey and Daniel Phillips and their family of Murgona Cattle Co, after they claimed interbreed champion female at Beef 2024.
This is the first time since the first Beef in 1988, that a Santa Gertrudis female has won an interbreed championship, when the Sinnamon family won with their female, Robenlea Nightingale.
Murgona Queen Bee Q53 and her heifer calf were awarded one of the industry's most prestigious awards.
Also shortlisted were the Angus, Simmental, Charolais and Romagnola.
The stud's co-principal Kasey Phillips described the win as a "dream come true".
"I had a dream earlier in the week that we'd won ribbons," she said.
"We're ecstatic by this win.
"My husband Daniel and I have been married for 14 years now and we've been actively breeding Santa Gertrudis cattle since then."
The Phillips family brought seven exhibits to Beef 2024, and they've been exhibiting Santa Gertrudis cattle at Beef since 2015.
Sired by Murgona Legend and out of Murgona Nutmeg, Ms Phillips said Queen Bee Q53 was exactly the type of animal they're trying to breed at Murgona Cattle Co.
She's exactly what we're trying to breed.- Kasey Phillips, Murgona Cattle Co
"Her four-month-old heifer is sired by Waco Sonny Bill, which we purchased a couple of years ago."
Murgona Cattle Co also won the exhibitors group and sire progeny stakes in the Santa Gertrudis judging ring.
In commenting on the five females put forward for final consideration for the title, judge Scott Dunlop said it was a tremendous line-up of cattle.
"These females are well deserving of their time," Mr Dunlop said.
Mr Dunlop described Queen Bee as a "tremendous cow" overall.
"You can't help but admire the capacity in this cow, the depth of body, the flank and udders on her," he said.
"We've got a young calf here, which is great to see, and she's doing a tremendous job on it."
Judge Ian Galloway described it as the most important class of all.
"This is the production end of our beef industry, our profitability in our operations, because we all sell just as many females as we do males," he said.
"We might sell our steers to buy the new truck or ute, but it's our females, cows and our No.2 heifers, they're the ones who pay the running costs through the year.
"We really have to look after our females side."
Mr Galloway said it came down to production and all judges agreed the accolade should go to the Santa Gertrudis cow and calf unit.
"They're a great unit, she's fine throughout and she has a great calf at foot," he said.
