Roselea claims grand champion fleece at Queensland State Sheep Show

The Hacker family from Roselea Merino stud, Muckadilla have yet another grand champion ribbon to add to a substantial collection after claiming the gong for the top fleece at the Queensland State Sheep Show.
Presiding over a wool section that saw 188 fleeces on display in the Blackall showgrounds wool court, AWN's Harold Manttan selected the 12.2 kg, 19.3 micron fleece as the champion housed ram fleece before also giving it the grand champion fleece ribbon.
"It was very heavy, very stylish and had extra good length," Mr Manttan said.
The fleece yielded 70 per cent and scored a total of 93 points out of 100, with the 14.9kg reserve grand champion fleece from Jolly Jumbuck Poll Merino Stud only half a point behind.
Mr Manttan also praised the overall field of entries, which saw fleeces come from across a 500km radius.
"There was certainly a good display of wool as good as you would see anywhere in Queensland," he said.
Mr Hacker said the stud ram who produced the grand champion fleece had been shorn in August last year, with the three other fleeces Roselea entered in the show also scoring well.
"You're always hopeful but until you see the other entries you don't know," he said.
The Hacker family has suitcases full of fleece ribbons, dating as far back as 1935
"Dad was showing fleeces at the state sheep show from 1958 and once he retired I kept up the tradition," Mr Hacker said.
Wool steward Allister Macdonald said that while it was impressive to see 188 fleeces, numbers had been doing well at the Blackall Show, with more than 170 entries over the last three years of shows.
"It's great to get so much support," he said.
Single lamb fleece: Lansdowne
Single weaner fleece: Notus Downs
Single hogget fleece: Bloomfield
Single medium fine fleece: Bloomfield
Single medium fleece: Clover Hills
Single strong fleece: Bloomfield
Two medium fleeces: Waroona
Two strong fleeces: Springleigh
Champion housed ram fleece: Roselea Merino Stud
Champion housed ewe fleece: Mt Ascot Merinos
Champion unhoused ram fleece: Jolly Jumbuck Poll Merino Stud
Champion unhoused ewe fleece: Jolly Jumbuck Poll Merino Stud
Reserve champion flock fleece: Clover Hills
Champion flock fleece: Bloomfield
Best group of fleeces of clean commercial value: Bloomfield
Reserve grand champion fleece of the show: Jolly Jumbuck Poll Merino Stud
Grand champion fleece of the show: Roselea Merino Stud
Wool Court aggregate champion: Bloomfield
Wool classer award: Bruce Lyons
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.