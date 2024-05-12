Queensland Country Life
Roselea claims grand champion fleece at Queensland State Sheep Show

Updated May 12 2024 - 3:02pm, first published 11:45am
Linda and Peter Hacker, Roselea, Muckadilla with their Queensland State Sheep Show grand champion fleece.
The Hacker family from Roselea Merino stud, Muckadilla have yet another grand champion ribbon to add to a substantial collection after claiming the gong for the top fleece at the Queensland State Sheep Show.

