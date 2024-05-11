Young Droughtmaster breeder shows good eye for cattle

Participating in Young Judges competitions across the state, including several times in the state finals at the Ekka in Brisbane, has helped Hannah Lehmann, Prenzlau, gain a good eye for cattle.
At Beef 2024 she got her first official job, invited to be he associate judge for the Droughtmasters.
She admits she was a bit nervous at being on such a big stage judging more than 200 entries but says it was a great opportunity to learn from judge Andrew Raff, Raff Angus, King Island, Tasmania.
"His knowledge of how the stud side feeds into the commercial business was phenomenal for him to talk to me about," she said.
"Listening to him (Andrew) comment on the Droughtmaster classes and comparing it to his Angus cattle was also really good."
She says they both agreed on the importance of good structure.
"If they can't walk and can't get around the paddock they are not going to last long and do the job they are supposed to
Ms Lehmann's family run a commercial herd of 200 cows. A few years ago Hannah and her brother Lachlan established Noble Droughtmasters with the purchase of two heifers from Glenlands stud.
They now run 20 stud females and are excited about showing some of them at the Ekka.
She says Droughtmasters are her preferred breed because they are "so adaptable to a range of conditions". Ms Lehmann is in her second year studying a Bachelor of Veterinary Technology at University of Queensland's Gatton Campus and also hopes to study agribusiness.
"There is such a big future in the beef industry, I could literally do anything but I am really interested in genetics," she said.
