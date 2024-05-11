All the glitz and glamour from the Hats and Heels at Beef '24 | Photos

Hundreds of people filled into the Rockhampton Showground's Schwarten Arena on Friday night for Beef's Hats and Heels cocktail event.
After a successful week of networking, showing cattle, shopping, and enjoying all the festivities Beef2024 had to offer, the event was a chance for cattle handlers, sale representatives and locals to don their finest hat and pair of heels and dance the night away with the hottest ticket in the Next Gen Program.
Those who were fortunate to score a ticket to the sold-out event were treated to an evening with an epic live DJ set, canapes and a beverage on arrival.
Beef 2024 attracted over 110,000 visitors to the beef capital.
The event will be officially conclude on Saturday night with a celebratory ball.
