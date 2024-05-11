Australian rural icon Elders celebrates 185 years at Beef | Photos

Iconic Australian company Elders celebrated 185 years of operation in fine style at Beef 2024.
The event held in the Elders pavilion brought together clients, suppliers, supporters and staff for an afternoon of celebration.
Elders' CEO and managing director Mark Allison, network manager Tom Russo and Queensland and Northern Territory general manager Lisa Hewitt marked the occasion with a special "185th" cake.
Established by Scotsman Alexander Lang Elder in Adelaide in 1838, the company has played a key role in rural and regional communities by employing local people and servicing local farming families.
The company and its staff of more than 2000 people has a long and distinguished history in livestock, farm supplies, wool, grain, and services including real estate, agronomy, production advice, insurance and international trading.
