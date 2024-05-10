Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Free

Move over Beef, here come the sheep

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
May 11 2024 - 9:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

All eyes have been on Australia's best bovine exhibits at Rockhampton this week, at Beef 2024, but out in the central west of the state, Blackall has been preparing to host plenty of inter and intrastate visitors as well.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications. Get in touch at 0427 575 955 if you've got a story idea for me.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.