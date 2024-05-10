Move over Beef, here come the sheep

All eyes have been on Australia's best bovine exhibits at Rockhampton this week, at Beef 2024, but out in the central west of the state, Blackall has been preparing to host plenty of inter and intrastate visitors as well.
The Queensland Merino Stud Sheepbbreeders Association is holding the state sheep show at Blackall this year, with 63 Merino and poll Merino entries from Queensland and Victoria competing for a swag of trophies on Saturday.
Studs taking part include Coban Merinos at Cunnamulla, Victoria Downs Merino and poll Merinos at Morven, Mt Ascot Merinos and Jolly Jumbuck poll Merinos from Mitchell, Roselea Merino and poll Merinos from Muckadilla, Wilgunyah Merino and poll Merinos from Dirranbandi, and Tamaleuca poll Merinos, from Ouyen in Victoria.
Both judges this year are from Victoria - Warren Russell from Melrose Merinos, Nurrabiel, and Daniel Rogers, Mt Yulong Poll Merinos, Telangatuk East, both in the Horsham district.
The event started with a social evening at the Blackall Showgrounds, where a downpour saw everyone run for the bar.
