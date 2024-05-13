Wondai cotton growers look to Emerald with decision to grow on crop

A South Burnett cotton farmer is looking north for guidance this season, and considering growing on their crop.
Andrew and Mike Stewart are third generation farmers and are growing six varieties of cotton on their 222 hectare Wondai property, which runs along Barambah Creek.
This season they have predominantly planted Sicot 714 and Sicot 606, as well as smaller trial crops.
The crop has had two defoliations already, and Mr Stewart said they were considering a third - something they had never done before.
"We are just waiting, it has had two hits and they are starting to crack, we just want some heat and some sun," he said.
"We got rain and a bit of warmer weather so we decided to have another go, we have decided to grow it on a bit like they do up in Emerald.
"They are taking the risk of weather damage on the stuff they have already got, but getting up to 20-odd bales to the hectare, which is pretty impressive really."
The Stewarts focus on cotton production, with rotations of sorghum, barley, mung beans, chickpeas and soybeans.
"Cotton had been very good to us, we just try to go for that average yield...we grow it every year," Ms Stewart said.
"We know we'll get something every year at that average yield, we are not going to get it up but we don't go down either."
Most of their business is conducted with Queensland Cotton, who gin their cotton at the Dalby Gin.
The Stewarts favour a planting time of mid-October, which they were able to achieve this season on the back of good seasonal conditions.
The Stewarts are trialling a crop of okra leaf cotton, which Mr Steward said hadn't been around in his region for more than twenty years.
Mr Stewart said recycling water was a priority, and the couple have built their own dam to avoid water waste.
Their irrigation water comes from the Bjelke-Petersen Dam.
"The Bjelke-Petersen Dam is at about 84 per cent and we are full on farm, so that helps," he said.
"We use anywhere between four, maybe five (megalitres) a hectare in a fairly dry year.
"In this part of the world there are not many places where you can build dams. You can't build in the floodplain, it won't hold water anyway, you have to have somewhere close to a hard ridge.
"If we irrigate or get a storm the water comes back into their dam."
The South Burnett couple have recently been recognised in the 2023-2024 FastStart Cotton Establishment Awards.
They were announced as the regional winners for Queensland's south east in the irrigated category.
The overall award for irrigated cotton in the FastStart Cotton Establishment Awards went to Jason Sinclair, Condamine, Queensland.
