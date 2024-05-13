Queensland Country Life
Officers Matthew Arnold and Rachel McCrow honoured at Dalby station upgrade

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
May 13 2024 - 1:00pm
After unveiling the memorial for fallen police officers Constable Matthew Arnold and Constable Rachel McCrow, L-R Police minister Mark Ryan, Senior Sergeant Terry McCullough, Officer in Charge Dalby Station, Commissioner Steve Gollschewski and Sgt Colin Muller, Southern Region Executive Member, Queensland Police Union. Picture: Supplied
A memorial to two brave officers who were murdered in the line of duty on December 12, 2022, is a feature of the Dalby Police Facility following a $19 million upgrade.

Journalist

