Officers Matthew Arnold and Rachel McCrow honoured at Dalby station upgrade

A memorial to two brave officers who were murdered in the line of duty on December 12, 2022, is a feature of the Dalby Police Facility following a $19 million upgrade.
The tribute for fallen police officers Constable Matthew Arnold and Constable Rachel McCrow who completed their first year of policing at Dalby Station and remained close friends with many officers and staff from the area.
The memorial was jointly funded by Queensland Police Service Southern Region and Qld Police Union of Employees.
The Dalby Police Facility upgrade accommodates 60 operational staff, including officers for the Western Downs Patrol Group, Criminal Investigation Branch, Child Protection & Investigation Unit, Highway Patrol, state-of-the-art Scenes of Crime section with investigative laboratory, training capacity, major incident room and upgraded watchhouse facilities.
Police minister Mark Ryan it was important for the Dalby Police Division to receive the upgrade to boosts the policing capability in the region.
"The government has committed $300 million across a five-year police infrastructure pipeline, and this station is just one of the many to receive an upgrade, continuing the commitment of keeping policing facilities at the highest standard," he said.
"Honouring Rachel and Matt with this dedicated memorial is critical for our community as we keep our commitment to their families and colleagues to never ever forget their service and sacrifice."
Police Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said the upgraded facility will help local police better serve the needs of the community through modern and purpose-built facilities.
"Building capabilities and equipping police with important resources, will not only help them keep the community safe, but help shape the next generation of policing," he said.
"Constable Arnold and Constable McCrow's deaths profoundly impacted the entire community, and their loss is still felt around the state.
"This memorial commemorates their memory and I thank all those in making it happen."
Queensland Police Union President Ian Leavers said the memorial would be a vital reminder of the two police officers.
"A plaque honouring the lives of Constable Matthew Arnold and Constable Rachel McCrow will remind every person visiting Dalby Station of the sacrifice given by my two colleagues," he said.
"It will prompt people to acknowledge what police are prepared to give to protect the community where they live and work.
"The new design is fit for purpose due to input from frontline police who understand the efficiencies that come from workflow when dealing with people in custody and victims of crime who need police assistance.
"The watchhouse will also assist in providing a greater level of surveillance for people in our care and the staff amenities have been upgraded to a modern standard.
Got a news tip? Contact Alison Paterson on 0437 861 082.
