Sportman's lunch perfect way to round out beef

Beef, beers and plenty of sporting banter was the order of the day at the Queensland Agribusiness Sportsman's Lunch at Beef Australia.
Hosted by Empire Apartment Hotel and Knight Frank, the sellout lunch in the Long Paddock attracted hundreds of cattlemen and agribusiness professionals from across Queensland and further afield.
Knight Frank partner Pat O'Driscoll said the sportsman's lunch had become a Beef Australia tradition that the company was extremely proud of.
The crowd heard from cricket legends Darren Lehmann and Carl Rackermann along with renowned horse trainer Peter Moody.
Combined with a mouthwatering beef menu and plenty of cold beers and good reds, the lunch was the perfect way to round out what has been a big week for many.
