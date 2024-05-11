Bringing Heritage Angus genetics back from the brink

Angus cattle may have had a great turn out in the show ring at Beef, but the original Scottish genetics of the breed are currently rebuilding from the brink of extinction.
In the late 1980s, the Aberdeen Angus Society in the United Kingdom reviewed their herd book, discovering less than 0.5per cent registered cattle did not have imported genetics.
They set out to recover their genetic lines, which had spread across the world with the British Empire in the 1800s.
Grazier Susan Hendry, from Arrawatta Station near Inverell in New South Wales, discovered the plight of the Aberdeen Angus while researching for a Lowline bull that fit her genetic requirements, and decided to change direction.
One trip to Scotland later, and Susan and her husband John are now helping protect the breed from dying out.
"We brought back 62 embryos [from Scotland] across a range of families so that we had a bit of diversity in genetics," Ms Hendry said.
Ms Hendry is now passionate about protecting the heritage breed's genetics, saying what made them so popular in the first place makes them ideal to return to Australian commercial operations.
"[They've got] an excellent temperament, they're really good mothers, very good breeders," she said.
"They're really good forages and on really tough pasture."
While the Australian lines of Angus have adapted to be finished on grain, but Ms Hendry said the native breed were designed to finish on grass.
"Their frame score's a lot smaller [than Australian Angus] they're a lot stouter, they have a lot less leg. But they have a very square, boxed body with a very wide girth across the top," she said.
To compare them to commercial Angus she's owned before, Ms Hendry said she could run three times as many native Angus cattle on the same hill pasture.
"The commercials kind of pick out the preferential feed, and then kind of give up on foraging, the natives will keep foraging," Ms Hendry said.
Re-introducing the cattle to Australia hasn't been too difficult for the hardy breed, but Ms Hendry said they needed to build an epigenetic resistance against local tick-borne diseases.
"One of the reasons we moved to Inverell, because we needed a couple of generations to build up resistance to a variety of tick diseases," Ms Hendry said.
The original trip to Scotland was six years ago, and the Hendry's now have around 140 purebred natives on their property.
"Having them in the southern hemisphere's a really good idea as well because if ever there's a food or mouth [outbreak], you know, if something stops importing and exporting genetics in the future, there would be nothing [to impact them] in the southern hemisphere," she said.
While Ms Hendry doesn't plan for native Angus to dominate the industry, she does believe there's potential for the genetics to become popular commercially.
"Our focus now is on proving them out as a beef product, and thereby making people interested in these useful genetics in the grass-fed part of the market," Ms Hendry said.
