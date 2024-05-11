Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef/Beef Australia 2024

Bringing Heritage Angus genetics back from the brink

By Melanie Groves
May 11 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grazier Susan Hendry, from Arrawatta Station near Inverell in New South Wales. Picture: Melanie Groves
Grazier Susan Hendry, from Arrawatta Station near Inverell in New South Wales. Picture: Melanie Groves

Angus cattle may have had a great turn out in the show ring at Beef, but the original Scottish genetics of the breed are currently rebuilding from the brink of extinction.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.