How Poll Wagyu achieved record carcase score at Beef Carcase Comp

Darren Hamblin, Poll Wagyu, Middlemount is going home with an incredible accolade this week after receiving the highest carcase score ever seen at the National Beef Carcase Competition.
The champion individual carcase was a purebred Wagyu entry from the new unrestricted feeding class, which scored an 97.78 points out of 100, the highest ever seen at the competition.
The steer had a 391kg hot standard carcase weight, an 115 square centimetre eye muscle area, 11mm of fat at the P8, 12mm of fat at the rib, and an MSA index of 72.37.
"It was our first time in the comp and it's not a bad outcome," Mr Hamblin said of the win on Tuesday evening.
"I think the more of us that go in it [the competition] the better, whether you win or not, you get a bit of a kick out of coming here and seeing how the industry is progressing as a whole," he said during his acceptance speech.
The Poll Wagyu brand is made up of the Hammond family of Robbins Island Wagyu in Tasmania, the de Bruin family of Mayura Station in South Australia, and the Hamblin family of Strathdale Wagyu Middlemount, Queensland.
Mr Hamblin said the Poll Wagyu group collectively worked across around 48,562 hectares, with around 20,000 head, including a breeder herd of about 11,000hd.
Mr Hamblin said the concept for the operation began after the Hammond family approached himself and Scott de Bruin, seeking fellow operators who made their decisions based on carcase data and information.
They pooled their genetics together, started focusing on polled genetics and analysing data from their collective processing of around 10,000 carcases per year at the time.
"It was information galore," Mr Hamblin said.
"At the time it made sense, we had all been in the game for about 20 years, we all had about the same amount of head and we all made our money out of carcases, so we had to care about data," he said.
"I guess if the industry was to have a bad word to say about us, they would say that we haven't released the genetics much and I'll admit that and the reason for that is that we wanted to make sure the polls didn't fail.
"You look at other breeds and there's a lot of bad publicity about the polls, so we didn't want that to happen.
"If you chase a single trait like polled, you are enviably going to stuff something up.
"We were conscious not to do that because at the same time we're still making our money out of carcasses."
Mr Hamblin said the recent win was a testament to the hard work and vision the families had put into their operation over that time, and the collective staff who understood their entire system.
He thought the high score achieved by his top carcase was a good opportunity to show other producers what kind of numbers Wagyus could produce.
"I would say the reason for such a high score is because the meat eating quality has a lot of marble involved in that," he said.
"With the Wagyu, the amount of marble required to get that score is normal for us, that's not an abnormal score for us. When I say that, I don't normally measure in MSA and meat-eating quality, but if I'm not getting all 9's, I'm a bit upset.
"Others aren't used to dealing in those numbers but having said that, it's not comparing apples with apples, so I was really pleased to see some of the other classes pick up the top gongs and they didn't have Wagyu."
Mr Hamblin emphasised the operation's importance on breeding quality females, not just focusing on bulls, for the purpose of always striving to optimise carcases.
"We AI 90p er cent of our cows and the other 10pc we put embryos in," he said.
"Basically the bottom 10pc of our performers on the hook, as in cows that don't perform well, become recipients and the rest of them get AI'd.
"Obviously the top percentage get flushed to put into the bottom ones.
"If you don't want to fail, you've got to get rid of the bad females. If you just focus on bulls, your cows could be giving you a spread of 9s back to 5s. Your bull might be fantastic, but it can only do so much.
"When you do that for 20 years you tend to get a pretty good herd because you're getting rid of the worst cows."
The reserve champion carcase on the night was awarded to the Harris family of Sunland Cattle Co of Duringa, with their carcase scoring a total of 96.45 points.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.