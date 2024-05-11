Queensland Country Life
The cattle station growing a field of flowers in the outback

Kelly Butterworth
By Kelly Butterworth
May 12 2024 - 8:00am
Ms Campbell was surprised to realise the variety of flowers she could grow. Picture supplied.
The red rocky hills of outback Queensland hardly sounds like the place to start a flower farm, but one cattle station is defying the odds preparing for its biggest day of the year, Mother's Day.

