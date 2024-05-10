Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef/Beef Australia 2024

'Biggest capacity' bull gives Limousin breed its first Beef interbreed win

CM
By Catherine Miller
Updated May 10 2024 - 10:43pm, first published 10:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nutrien Ag Solutions region manager east Robert Payne with stud stock's Dane Pearce present the trophy for supreme male exhibit to Oakwood Cutright being held by Paul Forman; co-owners David and Jess Eagleson, Ulster Limousins and judges Scott Dunlop, Wayne York and Ian Galloway. Picture by Catherine Miller
Nutrien Ag Solutions region manager east Robert Payne with stud stock's Dane Pearce present the trophy for supreme male exhibit to Oakwood Cutright being held by Paul Forman; co-owners David and Jess Eagleson, Ulster Limousins and judges Scott Dunlop, Wayne York and Ian Galloway. Picture by Catherine Miller

Six years after coming close to winning an interbreed title at Beef, Paul Forman could not wipe the smile off his face when an outstanding Limousin bull he bred and paraded was called out of the line up for supreme male exhibit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CM

Catherine Miller

Catherine is Stock Journal's long time livestock editor and South East journalist.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.