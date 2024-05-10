Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef/Beef Australia 2024
Free

ICMJ alumni gather at Beef Australia

Penelope Arthur
By Penelope Arthur
May 10 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Penelope Arthur

Members of the Australian Intercollegiate Meat Judging Association (ICMJ) alumni have credited the association with launching their careers during a social gathering at Beef Australia on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Penelope Arthur

Penelope Arthur

ACM National Agricultural News Editor

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.