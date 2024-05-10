ICMJ alumni gather at Beef Australia

Members of the Australian Intercollegiate Meat Judging Association (ICMJ) alumni have credited the association with launching their careers during a social gathering at Beef Australia on Thursday.
ICMJ is a not-for-profit association that aims to encourage students into careers in the meat industry.
The association runs one tertiary competition each year- held at CSU Wagga Wagga; one industry event and competition- held at CQU Rockhampton; and three schools competitions- held in Wingham, Scone and Gympie.
About 40 past and present students of the program gathered for a networking event at the Teys Australia site at Beef.
Past ICMJ competitors Maddy Bignell and Anna Johnston both now work for Kilcoy Global Foods and said they felt their involvement in the program helped them get ahead in their careers.
"I'd say it is definitely the reason I got my first job. It's a fantastic program to be a part of," Ms Bignell said.
