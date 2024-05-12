Queensland Country Life
Artist Laura Crane paints Beef 2024's wet interbreed competition in Rockhampton

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
May 12 2024 - 12:00pm
Australian artist Laura Crane, Toowoomba, captured the interbreed competition in a painting at Beef Australia in Rockhampton. Picture by Bryce Eishold
Australian artist Laura Crane, Toowoomba, captured the interbreed competition in a painting at Beef Australia in Rockhampton. Picture by Bryce Eishold

Australian artist Laura Crane has attracted the attention of international delegates and onlookers during Beef Australia's much-anticipated interbreed competition.

