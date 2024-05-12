Artist Laura Crane paints Beef 2024's wet interbreed competition in Rockhampton

Australian artist Laura Crane has attracted the attention of international delegates and onlookers during Beef Australia's much-anticipated interbreed competition.
The Toowoomba-based artist was engaged by Beef to capture the prestigious competition on Thursday, overlooking the main ring amid a wet end to the beef judging during the tri-annual event.
Ms Crane, who regularly paints for Australian horse trainer Gai Waterhouse, produced the piece using fluid acrylic in a light water-colour style.
"I really love painting and capturing the essence of the moment," she said.
"Some of the brushstrokes weren't drying and were bleeding and running because I was painting in the rain... but it just adds another dimension to the experience."
The opportunity to paint the competition drew the interest of a number of international visitors from China, Vietnam, Canada, New Caledonia, the United States and Singapore.
"I had some beautiful exchanges with some of the internationals, many who didn't speak English, but wanted to share the experience with me," Ms Crane said.
Each Melbourne Cup Carnival, Ms Crane is commissioned by Ms Waterhouse to paint in her private stables, at cocktail parties and other various events to "enhance the experience".
"I was originally a graphic designer and still design commercial wallpapers for hotels and restaurants in Sydney which I really love," she said.
"They're Australia's largest architectural surface covering company so it's a very broad range and application of surfaces my work gets on."
Ms Crane specialises as an Australian horse and landscape artist and designer and paints full-time from her home studio.
"I have a couple of commissions to do in the UAE and after that I'm going to Greece with just a backpack and some paint brushes and not very many plans," she said.
"I love Rocky because of its people, they are so innovative and inclusive, and I find it hard to say no to come back."
It is unclear where the painting will be displayed and how it will be used once completed.
