Goldstar Genetics offers sires, semen and embryos as Simmental tops the bulls

An 18-year-old woman has topped the Goldstar Genetics stud sale with the top-priced Simmental bull knocked to buyers from Bundaberg.
Brooke Iseppi, GK Livestock, Dalby, sold the 16-month-old bull, Lot 31 GK Urban Legend, for $12,000, days after exhibiting the future sire at Beef Australia in Rockhampton.
The multi-vendor sale featured bulls, embryo flushes and semen packages from 14 studs across Australia.
The highest-priced embryo flush was Lot 5, KO Moongarra, from KO Angus, Kangaloon, NSW, which sold for $10,000, while semen rights to a selection of Silverstream Charolais bulls from Christchurch, NZ, sold for $15,000 to QPL Livestock, Temora.
The top-priced semen packages, Lots 43 and 44, from sire Brenair Park Manta, Brenair Park, Drysdale, Vic, sold for $160 a straw to an undisclosed buyer.
Goldstar Genetics director Bruce McColl said it was the first time his company had officiated the online sale.
'The genetic lots sold very well... the bulls were a bit depressed, but given it was the inaugural sale we were overall quite happy with the result," he said.
"There was a lot of interest from all over the place, with stud enquiries dominating the genetic packages."
GK Livestock stud co-principal and Brooke's mother Kirrily Johnson-Iseppi said it was the first time her daughter had shown and sold a bull.
"He was one of the first black bulls that we've bred because we generally breed red Simmentals," Ms Johnson-Iseppi said.
"The bull exhibited and sold by Brooke who has just turned 18 and is starting to get into breeding her own cattle."
The family runs a Red Angus and Simmental stud, with Brooke managing a few specially-selected cows alongside the Red Angus herd at Dalby.
"We put him on the market and let people have a look at him, rather than selling him privately," Ms Johnson-Iseppi said.
"I think the buyer got really good value for money and so we're really happy with where he is heading to."
GK Urban Legend was sired by LFE The Riddler 323B and out of GK Precious Masterpiece and was bought by Shane and Wendy Lowien, Littabella Simmentals, Bundaberg.
Mr Lowein said the bull would be joined to purebred Simmental cows and heifers.
"I bought 15 of the stud cows off my niece, Courtney Newlands, a few years ago after her husband passed away," Mr Lowiein said.
"I want to keep the herd going and I've bought the bull to carry on the work of Courtney and her husband."
Mr McColl said the sale would most likely take place in Tamworth, NSW, next year and coincide with Beef Australia every third year.
