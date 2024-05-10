Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef/Beef Australia 2024

Goldstar Genetics offers sires, semen and embryos as Simmental tops the bulls

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
May 10 2024 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Bryce Eishold

An 18-year-old woman has topped the Goldstar Genetics stud sale with the top-priced Simmental bull knocked to buyers from Bundaberg.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Senior Journalist

Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.