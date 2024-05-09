Cattle Australia gets ball rolling on deforestation definition for global use

1. This will be a voluntary standard, developed by industry for industry, with the intention of empowering producers to make informed decisions.

2. Reflects the Australian ecosystem, in that the final Land Management Commitment will reflect the unique landscapes and land management practices that exist in Australia.

3. Promoting producer economic outcomes will be the primary guiding principle informing decision-making as the Land Management Commitment is developed.

4. The Land Management Commitment will lean on existing State, Territory and Federal definitions, legislation, and measurement/ monitoring systems where possible, and be simple to implement.

5. In developing this body of work, we are collaborating with the supply chain and financial sector to enable all parties to leverage an industry-agreed definition and common method of verification, consistently applied by all parties. This will avoid a scenario of multiple definitions creating confusion and burden for producers.

6. A single traceability system - to support producers in demonstrating alignment to the commitment, we will utilise existing industry systems. This will also provide a single engagement point for producers to ensure accurate representation of their land and management activities.