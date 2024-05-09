Queensland Country Life
Beef 2024 operators show unity for Dolly on Do it for Dolly Day

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
May 10 2024 - 6:30am
Kate and Tick Everett are asking people to wear blue this Do it for Dolly Day to help put an end to bullying. Picture: Steph Allen
Six years after her tragic passing, Amy Jayne 'Dolly' Everett will be remembered today in the nationally recognised Do it for Dolly Day.

