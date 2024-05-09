Queensland Country Life
Scenic Rim given green light for bioenergy precinct

Kelly Mason
By Kelly Mason
May 9 2024 - 6:30pm
Kalfresh co-owners Robert Hinrichsen and ceo Richard Gorman. Picture supplied by Kalfresh
One of Queensalnd's largest vegetable growers has had approval from the state government to establish a $291 million dollar agricultural precinct, that will turn waste into electricity, gas and biofertilizer.

