Sellout high tea event doesn't disappoint

The Westpac High Tea has cemented its place as one of the most sought-after tickets on Beef Australia's social schedule and this year's event did not disappoint.
The sellout crowd heard from three-time world para surfing champion and bestselling author Sam Bloom who shared her remarkable story of resilience.
In early 2013, while on holiday in Thailand, Ms Bloom unknowingly leant against a rotten balcony railing, falling through it and crashing six metres onto the concrete below.
The accident left her paralysed from the chest down.
Sam felt her life was 'over' as she had endured tragic physical and mental hardship.
With courage, determination and the love of her family, she fought her way back to reclaim purpose and pride.
Since her accident, Sam has inspired a bestselling book and Hollywood film starring Naomi Watts, co-authored her own bestseller and become a three-time world para surfing champion.
"By sharing my journey of healing and adapting to a life changing injury, I hope to encourage the incredible women at the Westpac High Tea that they too can find strength when they need it most" Ms Bloom said.
Westpac national general manager, regional and agribusiness, Peta Ward, said the high tea was about like-minded rural and regional women coming together to network, socialise and share ideas.
"Beef 2024 holds immense significance as it connects all facets of the beef industry and provides a platform for industry stakeholders to gather and exchange best practices, witness industry innovations, and facilitate knowledge-sharing among beef producers," she said.
"It also provides a great platform for us to host events like the High Tea where we invite high profile women to share their stories.
"This year I am looking forward to hearing from Sam Bloom who is one of the most courageous women I've come across. She has faced more challenges than most of us can imagine, but through sheer grit and determination, she has turned her life around inspiring those around her."
