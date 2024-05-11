Queensland Country Life
Home/Agribusiness

Lockyer students on future farmer exchange unlock ag career opportunities

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
May 12 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MP Jim McDonald with Australian Future Farmers Exchange participants (from left) Declyn Cable, Brooklyn Friels, Sophie Radke, William Nielsen and Emily Markwell, and co-founder Russell Berlin. Picture: Supplied
MP Jim McDonald with Australian Future Farmers Exchange participants (from left) Declyn Cable, Brooklyn Friels, Sophie Radke, William Nielsen and Emily Markwell, and co-founder Russell Berlin. Picture: Supplied

Five Lockyer Valley students have travelled to Victoria as part of an Australian Future Farmers Exchange to broaden their farming experience and witness opportunities across different agricultural industries.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Paterson

Alison Paterson

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.