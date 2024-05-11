Lockyer students on future farmer exchange unlock ag career opportunities

Five Lockyer Valley students have travelled to Victoria as part of an Australian Future Farmers Exchange to broaden their farming experience and witness opportunities across different agricultural industries.
AFFE co-founder Russell Berlin said the Faith Lutheran College students Declyn Cable, Brooklyn Friels, Sophie Radke, William Nielsen and Emily Markwell, left Plainland on Saturday to drive to Victoria where they would visit a number of different agribusinesses.
Mr Berlin said as part of the exchange, the Lockyer students will see firsthand new farming systems and careers in viticulture, beef production, boutique farming enterprises and tourism in North-West Victoria.
Speaking from a hops farm near Myrtleford, Mr Berlin said the trip was all about encouraging students towards a life in agriculture.
"This is showing the students the multitude of jobs and career opportunities in the diverse world of Australian agriculture," he said.
"We drove down in two twin-cab utes with swags and arrived on Sunday afternoon.
"It's been great and we have one more day then we return."
Student Emily Markwell said thanks to her school and the AFFE, her sights are set on a future in the agriculture business.
"I'm looking forward to travelling outside the region and exploring the different aspects of agriculture and the opportunities," Emily said.
"For me, agriculture is about hard work and teamwork (and) I want to travel to Australia to help on farms and learn more."
The AFFE was created by Mr Berlin and co-founder Amanda Naish to address the critical challenge of an ageing farming population and the widening gap between young individuals and the agricultural sector.
"This initiative not only shows students the realities of farming and agricultural business but also fosters connections with industry professionals, potentially guiding their future career paths," Mr Berlin said.
"Our goal is to empower the next generation with the skills, knowledge and enthusiasm for agriculture."
Lockyer MP Jim McDonald said the country's farming future lies in this next generation's hands,
"It is wonderful to see the opportunities the program gives these students," he said.
"Congratulations to the students involved for putting their hand up to try it and learn more-the future of farming is an innovative and exciting space."
