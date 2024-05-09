Queensland Country Life
New gen Brangus breeder rises from the ashes at Beef '24

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
May 9 2024 - 2:00pm
Central Queensland new generation Brangus breeder, Annalee Godwin of Black Label Brangus, Springsure, with her reserve junior champion female, Black Label Miss Bouquet 051 at Beef 2024. Picture: Ben Harden
Bushfires devastated their central Queensland cattle property in late 2023, but that didn't stop new generation Brangus breeder Annalee Godwin from rising above the ashes to win her first broad ribbon at Beef 2024.

