White Dorper fetches $3600 at St George

Kelly Mason
By Kelly Mason
May 9 2024 - 10:00am
Karen and Wayne Dingle, Boondarra White Dorper Stud, sold the top price ram to the Jukes family for $3600.
Boondarra White Dorpers claimed top price honours at the annual St George multi-breed ram sale on Sunday.

