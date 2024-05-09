White Dorper fetches $3600 at St George

Boondarra White Dorpers claimed top price honours at the annual St George multi-breed ram sale on Sunday.
The sale was held at the St George showgrounds and was hosted by Nutrien Ag Solutions.
The studs represented at this year's sale were Boondarra White Dorpers, Grathlyn Australian Whites, Norwood White Dorpers, Alvalea White Dorpers, Tinalong Dorpers, Smit Dorpers, Kahmoo Australian Whites, Grathylyn Australian Whites and Sans-Souci Australian Whites.
Based at Mungallala, Karen and Wayne Dingle operate the Boondarra White Dorper and the Smit Dorper Studs. They sold the top price ram of the sale when a Boondarra White Dorper ram sold for $3600 to Duncan and Jaime Jukes of JMC Grazing, Morven.
The top price Dorper was Lot 30, Smit 230162, which sold to Brett and Chrissy Johnson, Morven, for $2200.
Stud principal Karen Dingle said they were happy with the results of the sale and their top price ram had traits that buyers were looking for.
"The top price White Dorper had good length and depth and was a good weight for his age," she said.
"He was weaned at 47 kilograms and had a current weight of 102 kilograms at 15 months. Buyers are looking for quick growth rams with studs having fertility management in place."
A total of 40 rams sold under the hammer for a clearance rate of 52 per cent and an average price of $1432.
Selling agent Brad Wilson, Nutrien, said the sale was reflective of the current market trends and despite the conditions impacting crowd numbers, there were good quality rams on offer for those keen to buy.
"A little bit of rain may have kept a few people away," he said.
"The sale was reflective of where the market is at the moment, even though there has been rain and it has been a pretty good season. If the buyers wanted a ram, they went for it, and better sheep sold."
Agent: Nutrien Ag Solutions St George
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.