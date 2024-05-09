Charolais breeders gather for celebration dinner at Beef

After a busy day of judging at Beef Charolais breeders gathered at the Callaghan Park Racecourse in Rockhampton to celebrate 55 years of Charolais genetics in Australia.
The guests included Peter Collins, Merridale Angus stud Tennyson, Vic, who judged the cattle as well as several breeders from as far afield as New Zealand.
One of the highlights of the night was the National Charolais Sale featuring 10 lots, including embryos, heifers and Charolais memorabilia.
The memorabilia included a Condamine bell produced for the breed's 50th anniversary as well as a limited edition print from the American International Charolais Association.
Topping the sale was the sole bull, Mongool Trademark, from the Price family's Mongool stud, Yuleba, who have been breeding Charolais for more than 30 years. The polled bull was junior champion at the 2023 Ekka.
The sale conducted by Elders was interfaced with AuctionsPlus. The auctioneer was Elders studstock's Michael Smith.
